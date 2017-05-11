Chris Stigal Show log 05-11-17

May 11, 2017 8:55 AM By Chris Stigall

6:05 am- Police seeking yawing man who went all “Dukes of Hazzard”

6 :20 am- Jim Comey fired as head of the FBI

6:40 am- Would you vote for The Rock for President?

6:50 am- Executive Director Of the Union League of Philadelphia John Meko Jr. talks about the 70th annual Good Citizen Day

7:05 am-  Did you see Anderson Cooper and his eye roll to Kellyanne Conway during an interview, was it sexist?

7:36 am- Christ talks with the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova

7:48 am- Is an Open Marriage a happier Marriage?

8:03 am- Chris talks to comedian Jessica Kirson, who is at Punchline Philly 

8:37 am- Did Harry Styles write a song about Taylor Swift for his new album? 

8:48 am – Chris talks with the owner of Rouge, Rob Wasserman about the Philly Burger Brawl being held on May 21st

