Chris Stigal Show Log 05-11-17
6:05 am- Police seeking yawing man who went all “Dukes of Hazzard”
6 :20 am- Jim Comey fired as head of the FBI
6:40 am- Would you vote for The Rock for President?
6:50 am- Executive Director Of the Union League of Philadelphia John Meko Jr. talks about the 70th annual Good Citizen Day
7:05 am- Did you see Anderson Cooper and his eye roll to Kellyanne Conway during an interview, was it sexist?
7:36 am- Christ talks with the former U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe DiGenova
7:48 am- Is an Open Marriage a happier Marriage?
8:03 am- Chris talks to comedian Jessica Kirson, who is at Punchline Philly
8:37 am- Did Harry Styles write a song about Taylor Swift for his new album?
8:48 am – Chris talks with the owner of Rouge, Rob Wasserman about the Philly Burger Brawl being held on May 21st