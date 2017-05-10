The culinary event of the year is back! Philly Burger Brawl comes to Xfinity LIVE on Sunday, May 21st. Experience the ultimate cook-off, featuring Philly’s top culinary institutions, like Jose Garces’ Village Whiskey, Stephen Starr’s El Vez, and Marc Vetri’s Lo Spiedo – Plus, sink your teeth into the world-famous Rouge burger!
Witness Philadelphia’s most respected culinary contenders compete for the best burger in town, and crown the king with your vote!
Other food fights at the Philly Burger Brawl include the Taco Takedown, Cutthroat Cocktail Competition, and the all-new Blazing-hot King of the Wing!
Join the likes of Davio’s, Percy Street Barbecue, Mark Wahlberg’s Wahlburgers, and last year’s winners – Pineville Tavern and Lucky’s Last Chance.