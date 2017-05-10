High School Students Take Part In Union League’s ‘Good Citizen Day’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly 300 area high school juniors took part in a day-long program at the Union League, and City Hall, for spirited discussions on the Constitution. It was part of The Youth Work Foundation of the Union League’s “Good Citizen Day.”

In the ornate Lincoln Room at the Union League, WPHT Talk Show Host Chris Stigall and national security expert Edward Turzanski spoke to the group about various constitutional issues.

Then the students split up into smaller groups, for breakout sessions, role-playing and discussions centered on various topics, according to Youth Work Foundation Executive Director John Meko.

“They have to take one side or the other, and they have to do it based on the law and the constitution, said Meko. “This is not about how you feel.”

On President Trump’s Executive Order suspending entry into the United States from seven majority Muslim countries, 17-year-old Joseph Impagliazzo of Unionville supported Mr. Trump.

“In his mind, he is defending us, and we elected him to make this decision,” said Joseph.

17-year-old Skylar Myers of Norristown was against the travel ban executive order.

“You could argue it’s for protection, but it goes against religious freedom,” said Skylar.

After the two students presented their arguments, the entire room voted, by show of hands, and they were evenly split on whether the travel ban was constitutional.

They were also split on whether the president should be elected by popular vote or the Electoral College.

But most of the room opposed a public college ban on “hate speech,” agreeing the First Amendment has long protected speech, even if it’s deeply offensive.