CHOP Celebrates Annual ‘Day of Beauty’ For Craniofacial Program Patients

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a day of pampering and beauty treatments for some special young ladies who have all undergone facial surgery at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

More than two dozen girls packed into Salon l’Etoile in Jenkintown on Sunday to get their hair and makeup done, and enjoy a day at the spa.

“It is amazing, and I think it gives a lot of girls confidence in themselves.”

Like the other girls there, Bryttani is part of CHOP’s Craniofacial Program. She said she looks forward to this day every year, not just so she can get dolled up, but to see everyone have a good time.

“Anyone who has some kind of difference and disability I feel like they’re singled out,” she said. “This really does boost confidence, not only for me, but everyone else that’s here.”

Theresa Kuruc brought about half of her staff from Platinum Salon in Manayunk to help highlight hair, give cuts and just talk with the girls.

“It just warms your heart, makes you feel good,” Kuruc said. “It makes you feel good to be able to give back to somebody.”

In a few days, Rachel is going to the prom. She said her blond highlights were just what she wanted for her special night, and one word described how her special day at the spa made her feel. Happy!

But Salon l’Etoile co-owner Mel Silverman said haircuts and highlights are just a fraction of the days’ festivities. They make sure all the girls enjoy a special brunch and leave with a gift bag.

“When they leave here, they are like different people,” Silverman said. “The parents tell us they wait all year for this day.”

Silverman said he loves hosting this event each year, and the grins and happy faces from all of the girls who come out make it worth it.