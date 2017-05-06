Celebrity Chef Michael Symon Opens New Restaurant In Atlantic City

May 6, 2017 8:56 PM
Filed Under: Atlantic City, Borgata Hotel Casino, Michael Symon

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — You see him on Iron Chef and The Chew, but Michael Symon now has ties to the Jersey Shore.

On Friday, Symon cut the ribbon for his brand new restaurant in the busy and popular Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Blind Shopper Assisted By Marshals After Helpers Arrested 

Angeline, named after Symon’s mother, will feature classic Italian-American dishes in a welcoming setting reminiscent of a timeless Sunday dinner.

All of the recipes are nostalgic of Michael’s pure Italian childhood.

Southwest Captain Pays For His 1 Millionth Passenger’s Flight 

If you’re looking to grab a bite, Angeline is located right next to Bobby Flay Steak inside the Borgata

Angeline officially opened to the public on Saturday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Race For The Cure
Visit These 5 European Castles Without Leaving The States

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch