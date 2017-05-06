Celebrity Chef Michael Symon Opens New Restaurant In Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — You see him on Iron Chef and The Chew, but Michael Symon now has ties to the Jersey Shore.
On Friday, Symon cut the ribbon for his brand new restaurant in the busy and popular Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.
Angeline, named after Symon’s mother, will feature classic Italian-American dishes in a welcoming setting reminiscent of a timeless Sunday dinner.
All of the recipes are nostalgic of Michael’s pure Italian childhood.
If you’re looking to grab a bite, Angeline is located right next to Bobby Flay Steak inside the Borgata
Angeline officially opened to the public on Saturday.