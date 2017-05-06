Juvenile Law Center Launches New App Designed To Help Young People

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Juvenile Law Center launched new technology this week designed to help the hundreds of young people who age out of foster care every year.

YouthMattersPhilly.org can be accessed via desktop or mobile phone, providing a searchable database with more than 350 different resources and services specifically for youth ages 14 to 26 years old.

Dominque Michael is a Stoneleigh Scholar who helped designed the app. She says it helps young people find organizations that can help them build their lives; and it was guided by the youth themselves.

“From all of the public libraries in Philadelphia, we have emergency housing resources, we have all of the major healthcare emergency rooms,” she said.

Marcia Hopkins of the Juvenile Law Center says they spoke with young homeless people about what could help them, and they say app was right on time.

“What they said to us was they really do use technology or they figure out creative ways to access it, so they need create ways to access it and fast,” said Hopkins

To access the Youth Matters app log on to youthmattersphilly.org.