Eagles’ Fans On Parkway Too Shocked To Even Boo 1st Round Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There was a mixed reaction among Eagles’ fans outside the Art Museum after a first round pick many didn’t see coming.

Some Bird’s fans, like Jason Hampton, are thrilled DE Derek Barnett is an Eagle.

“Barnett baby, let’s go with it!” he says. “The fans will never be satisfied, but you have to take the best player available. Don’t reach.”

But Hampton seems to be in the minority. Most fans who spoke with KYW Newsradio after the 14th pick was announced…like Vinny Patel…aren’t pleased with what they witnessed.

“Let’s just say I’ve had better days in my life,” he says. “The Philadelphia Eagles could have done better for this city.”

Patel gives the Eagles an F in the first round. His friend, Ankur, grades the pick a C-, but didn’t seem any happier.

“Why, why, why, why?” he asks. “I think with the 14th pick, with the number of defensive players available, this is another Marcus Smith. This is irritating me right now.”

Chris Hulton is okay with the Barnett pick. He just wishes the Eagles traded down to make it:

“I like Barnett. I think he pairs very well with Brandon Graham. He’ll be great for pass rush. But we could have easily acquired some talent and a few draft picks if we played it better.”

The energy on the Parkway leading up to the selection was absolutely electric.

A nice reception as well from Eagles’ fan in attendance when Temple’s Haason Reddick was taken by Arizona one pick earlier.