Eagles Select Derek Barnett With 14th Pick

April 27, 2017 9:52 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 14th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select Derek Barnett.

Barnett recorded 13.0 sacks last season as a sophomore at Tennessee and tallied 33.0 total in three seasons, breaking Reggie White’s Volunteers record.

Barnett was Ray Didinger’s “best case scenario” for the Eagles, who believes he will help Jim Schwartz’s pass rush immediately.

The Eagles have eight overall picks in the draft (two picks in round 4). Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, while rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday.

