Carson Wentz Wants ‘Day One Difference Maker’ At 14 Overall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You knew Carson Wentz wouldn’t reveal who he wants the Eagles to take with the 14th overall pick.

But just 12 hours before the start of round one, Wentz did give Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show an idea of the type of player he’s hoping for — someone who can make an immediate impact.

“But the one thing I do like is there that’s a lot of good talent, especially at some positions that we’re looking to upgrade and everything,” Wentz said on Thursday morning. “We’re just excited to see who we can add. Hopefully that person can be a difference maker from day one because we’re not trying to wait around here. We’re trying to make a run at this thing hopefully sooner than later. So we’re looking to add a difference maker tonight.”

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to go first overall to the Cleveland Browns. After that? It’s anyone’s guess.

“It seems like this year more than some other years, no one really knows how it’s going to shake out at the top,” said Wentz. “And obviously that’ll affect our world, that’ll affect kind of the whole draft. Then also, being that it’s in Philadelphia you can just feel the energy in this town. You’d think Eagles football was starting tonight. It’s pretty cool though.”

Round one of the NFL Draft begins at 8pm E.T. on Thursday night. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday night, while rounds 4-7 will be on Saturday afternoon.