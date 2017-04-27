Eagles Fans, Media React To Derek Barnett Selection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen, and Reuben Foster were all staring the Eagles in the face.

Instead, they chose Derek Barnett.

Most Eagles fans were disappointed with the selection. No one was more disappointed than Jon Ritchie, it seemed. Ritchie wanted Allen instead of Barnett.

“You took Derek Barnett over the second best player in this draft, who happens to play the same position as Derek Barnett,” Ritchie said minutes after the pick. “Is bigger than Derek Barnett, is just as fast, quicker, has better hand placement, better hand usage, better hips, better bend. Can also move inside, bump down inside to play d-tackle if you want. Could be an incredible three technique penetrator, rotation guy, bump him outside. Rush him outside, the most versatile defensive lineman in this draft.

“And you took a guy who’s not as good as he is.”

About 10 minutes later, Ritchie said, “I am re-setting. I am going to give Joe Douglas the benefit of the doubt here.

“I am good with this now and I am excited to see what happens tomorrow.”

Ike Reese had a different way of looking at it.

“At least it ain’t Charles Harris.”

Fans and media members reacted on Twitter.

The Eagles get a man who bested some of the great Reggie White's numbers at Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/hxfbrteNEq — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 28, 2017

Howie Roseman effectively traded Sam Bradford for Derek Barnett. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) April 28, 2017

Andrew in Fishtown and his friends were feeling a little down, so @ChrisCarlin figured he'd surprise them & lift their sprits. It worked 😏 pic.twitter.com/u1KG6JIVHa — Carlin & Reese (@CarlinReeseWIP) April 28, 2017

Ray Didinger nailed it. Said it to me on @SportsRadioWIP this past Saturday. #Barnett — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) April 28, 2017

This is bad news for Vinny Curry. #Eagles — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) April 28, 2017

It's better than picking Charles Harris!! 🤔 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) April 28, 2017

eh. — Andrew Porter (@And_Porter) April 28, 2017

Could be worse……could be better — Tom Kelly (@TommyKelly44) April 28, 2017

Jonathan Allen's shoulder better be falling off for the Eagles to pass on him. — Jake Pavorsky (@JakePavorsky) April 28, 2017

Derek Barnett stinks. — Jack Fritz (@Jack_Fritz34) April 28, 2017

wow… never thought it would be possible to screw this pick up. #TheyDid — Eric Turtle Golden (@EricSGolden) April 28, 2017