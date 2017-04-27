Eagles Fans, Media React To Derek Barnett Selection

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — O.J. Howard, Jonathan Allen, and Reuben Foster were all staring the Eagles in the face.
Related: Carson Wentz Takes Cowboys Hat Off Fans’ Head
Instead, they chose Derek Barnett.
Most Eagles fans were disappointed with the selection. No one was more disappointed than Jon Ritchie, it seemed. Ritchie wanted Allen instead of Barnett.
Related: Eagles Select Derek Barnett With 14th Pick
“You took Derek Barnett over the second best player in this draft, who happens to play the same position as Derek Barnett,” Ritchie said minutes after the pick. “Is bigger than Derek Barnett, is just as fast, quicker, has better hand placement, better hand usage, better hips, better bend. Can also move inside, bump down inside to play d-tackle if you want. Could be an incredible three technique penetrator, rotation guy, bump him outside. Rush him outside, the most versatile defensive lineman in this draft.
“And you took a guy who’s not as good as he is.”
About 10 minutes later, Ritchie said, “I am re-setting. I am going to give Joe Douglas the benefit of the doubt here.
“I am good with this now and I am excited to see what happens tomorrow.”
Ike Reese had a different way of looking at it.
“At least it ain’t Charles Harris.”
Fans and media members reacted on Twitter.