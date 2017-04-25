Bovada: Christian McCaffrey’s Draft Position Over/Under 9.5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Eagles, who own the 14th overall pick, have a clear need at running back as they look build an offense around second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. McCaffrey seems like a perfect fit.

Related: Santoliquito: Eagles Need To Draft Best Available Player

The problem is, he may not be there.

Yesterday, one analyst reported that McCaffrey “doesn’t get past Carolina” at No. 8 overall.

Bovada LV lists McCaffrey’s over/under draft selection at 9.5, with the odds slightly favoring the over. Bovada lists over 2.5 running backs to be selected in the first-round at -500, a heavy favorite.

Here are the full 2017 NFL Draft odds, according to Bovada LV.

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Christian McCaffrey

Over 9.5 -150 (2/3)

Under 9.5 +110 (11/10)

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Leonard Fournette

Over 4 -150 (2/3)

Under 4 +110 (11/10)

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Mitch Trubisky

Over/Under 10.5

***Note: Same odds on both sides

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – DeShaun Watson

Over 25.5 +110 (11/10)

Under 25.5 -150 (2/3)

NFL DRAFT – How many Defensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 18.5 EVEN (1/1)

Under 18.5 -140 (5/7)

NFL DRAFT – How many Offensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 12.5 -140 (5/7)

Under 12.5 EVEN (1/1)

NFL DRAFT – How many QB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 2.5 -150 (2/3)

Under 2.5 +110 (11/10)

NFL DRAFT – How many RB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 2.5 -500 (1/5)

Under 2.5 +300 (3/1)

NFL DRAFT – How many WR’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over 2.5 -500 (1/5)

Under 2.5 +300 (3/1)

NFL DRAFT – How many Alabama players will be selected in the 1st round?

Over 4.5 +110 (11/10)

Under 4.5 -150 (2/3)