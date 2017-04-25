Bovada: Christian McCaffrey’s Draft Position Over/Under 9.5

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.
The Eagles, who own the 14th overall pick, have a clear need at running back as they look build an offense around second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. McCaffrey seems like a perfect fit.
The problem is, he may not be there.
Yesterday, one analyst reported that McCaffrey “doesn’t get past Carolina” at No. 8 overall.
Bovada LV lists McCaffrey’s over/under draft selection at 9.5, with the odds slightly favoring the over. Bovada lists over 2.5 running backs to be selected in the first-round at -500, a heavy favorite.
Here are the full 2017 NFL Draft odds, according to Bovada LV.
NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Christian McCaffrey
Over 9.5 -150 (2/3)
Under 9.5 +110 (11/10)
NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Leonard Fournette
Over 4 -150 (2/3)
Under 4 +110 (11/10)
NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Mitch Trubisky
Over/Under 10.5
***Note: Same odds on both sides
NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – DeShaun Watson
Over 25.5 +110 (11/10)
Under 25.5 -150 (2/3)
NFL DRAFT – How many Defensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 18.5 EVEN (1/1)
Under 18.5 -140 (5/7)
NFL DRAFT – How many Offensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 12.5 -140 (5/7)
Under 12.5 EVEN (1/1)
NFL DRAFT – How many QB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 2.5 -150 (2/3)
Under 2.5 +110 (11/10)
NFL DRAFT – How many RB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 2.5 -500 (1/5)
Under 2.5 +300 (3/1)
NFL DRAFT – How many WR’s will be selected in the 1st Round?
Over 2.5 -500 (1/5)
Under 2.5 +300 (3/1)
NFL DRAFT – How many Alabama players will be selected in the 1st round?
Over 4.5 +110 (11/10)
Under 4.5 -150 (2/3)