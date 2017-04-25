Bovada: Christian McCaffrey’s Draft Position Over/Under 9.5

April 25, 2017 10:06 AM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the Philadelphia Eagles and Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey.

The Eagles, who own the 14th overall pick, have a clear need at running back as they look build an offense around second-year quarterback Carson Wentz. McCaffrey seems like a perfect fit.

The problem is, he may not be there.

Yesterday, one analyst reported that McCaffrey “doesn’t get past Carolina” at No. 8 overall.

Bovada LV lists McCaffrey’s over/under draft selection at 9.5, with the odds slightly favoring the over. Bovada lists over 2.5 running backs to be selected in the first-round at -500, a heavy favorite.

Here are the full 2017 NFL Draft odds, according to Bovada LV. 

 

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Christian McCaffrey

Over     9.5        -150     (2/3)

Under   9.5        +110     (11/10)

 

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Leonard Fournette

Over     4          -150     (2/3)

Under   4          +110     (11/10)

 

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – Mitch Trubisky

Over/Under       10.5

***Note: Same odds on both sides

 

NFL DRAFT – Draft Position – DeShaun Watson

Over     25.5      +110     (11/10)

Under   25.5      -150     (2/3)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many Defensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over     18.5      EVEN   (1/1)

Under   18.5      -140     (5/7)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many Offensive Players will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over     12.5      -140     (5/7)

Under   12.5      EVEN   (1/1)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many QB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over     2.5        -150     (2/3)

Under   2.5        +110     (11/10)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many RB’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over     2.5        -500     (1/5)

Under   2.5        +300     (3/1)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many WR’s will be selected in the 1st Round?

Over     2.5        -500     (1/5)

Under   2.5        +300     (3/1)

 

NFL DRAFT – How many Alabama players will be selected in the 1st round?

Over     4.5        +110     (11/10)

Under   4.5        -150     (2/3)

