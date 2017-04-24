Santoliquito: Eagles Need To Draft Best Available Player

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have needs, plenty of them all over. One look at the current Eagles’ depth chart will tell you that.

Mock drafts have the Eagles all over the place. The CBS mock has the Eagles taking Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey, a 20-year-old with size (6 feet, 197 pounds) and speed (4.41-second 40) with the 14th overall pick. While other players believed that could fall to the Eagles, like Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey, going eighth overall to Carolina.

The NFL Network mocks are scattered, too, with one “expert” having the Eagles taking Washington wide receiver John Ross, another has them taking Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster, and another McCaffrey.

Here’s a suggestion: Take the best player on the board that’s available, regardless of position. For example, if Alabama tight end O.J. Howard somehow drops to 14, the Eagles would be foolish not to take a good look. The same goes for Foster, Clemson wide receiver Mike Williams or Tennessee defensive end/outside Derek Barnett.

If any of those players somehow drop, any one of the trio would bring a considerable upgrade to what the Eagles currently have.

Obviously that opens up any of a number of possibilities.

But this is considered a talent-rich draft. Talent, whether it’s an area of strength or weakness, only helps the stability of this team. The two areas that the Eagles do not have a definite need is quarterback and on the offensive line, where if right guard Brandon Brooks and right tackle Lane Johnson stay on the field, the Eagles could have arguably the best right guard-tackle combo in the NFL.

Still, some highly respected draft gurus feel the Eagles will look more at need than the best available.

The NFL Network’s Mike Mayock, has the Eagles leaning offense in round one.

“The Eagles have a big need at the cornerback position, but it’s a good draft to need help there,” Mayock said. “That the club might consider waiting until the second or third round to select one. Philadelphia holds the No. 14 overall pick, but quality cornerbacks will trickle down to later rounds in this draft.

“If (Ohio State’s Gareon) Conley is on the board at 14, you have to compare him to the best playmaker on offense on your board. Because I’m not convinced the Eagles should go defense, to be honest with you. If Conley’s not there, I think you want to get your corner in the second or third round. I think you need two corners.”

It’s all opinion. Nothing definitive. In the meantime, the endless possibilities make for fun discussion.