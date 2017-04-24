Draft Rumors: Christian McCaffrey ‘Doesn’t Get Past’ Carolina

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re on the Christian McCaffrey bandwagon for the Eagles, there is one major roadblock: the Carolina Panthers.

As the NFL Draft nears, the versatile Stanford running back continues to fly up the draft boards. More specifically, former NFL scout Greg Gabriel of 670 the Score in Chicago was told that McCaffrey “doesn’t get past Carolina,” who own the eighth overall pick.

The Panthers’ starting running back, Jonathan Stewart, is 30 years old and has missed three games in each of the past three seasons.

Eagles former linebacker and 94WIP radio host Ike Reese jumped on the McCaffrey train early, but isn’t panicking if McCaffrey does go before the Birds pick at 14 overall.

If true, this won't ruin the draft for me! Eagles are still sitting in a good spot to get a really good player at 14 & 43. #TrustTheProcess https://t.co/4oFiHphvev — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) April 24, 2017