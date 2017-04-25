94WIP Midday Show Discusses Gareon Conley Rape Allegations

April 25, 2017 1:31 PM
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Top NFL Draft prospect Gareon Conley, who reportedly adamantly denies the allegations, has been accused of rape according to TMZ Sports

Related: Eagles First-Round Mock Draft

Conley, 21, was expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and has been often linked to the Eagles at No. 14 overall.

Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie discussed the report on Tuesday afternoon.

Related: Corey Davis Retweets ‘Future Eagle’ Tweet

“No matter what this is awful,” Ritchie said. “If it’s true it is absolutely horrendous. If it’s not true, he’s still going to be removed from people’s draft boards. There’s so much unknown.”

Listen: 94WIP Midday Show discuss the Gareon Conley report

“There needs to be something in place that assures these kids that going out and doing anything, any risky behavior in any capacity is wrong,” said Ritchie.

“But that’s not the way life is lived,” DeCamara replied. “That makes no sense!”

More from Middays on 94WIP
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

NFL Draft Guide
Best US Destinations For Wine Lovers

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia