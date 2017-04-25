94WIP Midday Show Discusses Gareon Conley Rape Allegations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Top NFL Draft prospect Gareon Conley, who reportedly adamantly denies the allegations, has been accused of rape according to TMZ Sports.
Conley, 21, was expected to be a first-round pick in the NFL Draft and has been often linked to the Eagles at No. 14 overall.
Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie discussed the report on Tuesday afternoon.
“No matter what this is awful,” Ritchie said. “If it’s true it is absolutely horrendous. If it’s not true, he’s still going to be removed from people’s draft boards. There’s so much unknown.”
“There needs to be something in place that assures these kids that going out and doing anything, any risky behavior in any capacity is wrong,” said Ritchie.
“But that’s not the way life is lived,” DeCamara replied. “That makes no sense!”