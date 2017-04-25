Corey Davis Retweets ‘Future Eagle’ Tweet

April 25, 2017 11:06 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Corey Davis has tweeted just 10 times in the past seven days. That’s including retweets too.

One of those, was Davis retweeting Eagles fan Carl Strome (@Strome_92), who tweeted: “Future Eagle” on Monday. Davis deleted the tweet just minutes after this story was published, but our friends at Bleeding Green Nation obtained this screen shot.

Corey Davis eagles tweet

(Photo credit: Bleeding Green Nation)

Also, the Western Michigan wide receiver is a supporter of the “AO1” campaign, something Carson Wentz and the Eagles are big fans of.

And one of his most recent followers is new Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery.

There are plenty of Eagles draft rumors floating around. Selecting Davis with the 14th pick is certainly a possibility for the Birds.

