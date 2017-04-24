Eagles First-Round Mock Draft

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles select:

14 members of the CBS Philadelphia family made their picks, selecting their “guy” for the Eagles at 14 overall. Here are their explanations:

Angelo Cataldi, 94WIP Morning Show – Christian McCaffrey because Ed Rendell is endorsing him and I always do what the Governor tells me to do.

Rhea Hughes, 94WIP Morning Show – Anybody but Charles Harris!

Al Morganti, 94WIP Morning Show – Christian McCaffrey because he can be a wide receiver or a back. He’s a great weapon for Wentz and he’ll take over the Sproles role.

Joe DeCamara, 94WIP Midday Show – It’s impossible to pick right now without knowing who is on the board when the Eagles pick at 14. With that said, I’m extremely intrigued by Reuben Foster, if he’s available. He’s a ferocious linebacker who would set the temp for this franchise for years to come.

Jon Ritchie, 94WIP Midday Show – Christian McCaffrey because he can morph between a tailback and a wide receiver on a play-by-play basis. The defense can’t be right.

Chris Carlin, 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show – Gareon Conley is a perfect match of a need and value. He will be better than Marshon Lattimore.

Ike Reese, 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show – If Christian McCaffrey is available at 14, the Eagles should sprint the card up there. He’s a top-five player.

Jon Marks, 94WIP Evening Show – I would trade back and get the best player available for an additional second round draft pick.

Joe Giglio, 94WIP – Christian McCaffrey. The pick that completes the offense around Carson Wentz. Spreading defenses out with Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith, Jordan Matthews and Zach Ertz — with McCaffrey in the backfield — would give Wentz options, and opposing coordinators nightmares.

Howard Eskin, 94WIP – Best player available. You can’t worry about position because in the end, whoever you draft — if he’s the right player — will be valuable to this team during his tenure.

Glen Macnow, 94WIP – Gareon Conley. Sometimes the obvious answer turns out to be the best answer. The Eagles need a cornerback (or three). Gareon Conley of Ohio State held the opposition to a 13.6 QB rating when the ball was thrown his way last year. He’s likely the best available at Pick 14, so here’s hoping the Eagles make the smart move.

Ray Didinger, 94WIP – Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster. I’m not at all sure he will be there at 14 — he really should be a top 10 pick based on his talent — but if he is I’d take him. He is a ferocious downhill player who will bring a welcome physicality to the Eagles defense. He has played both inside and outside linebacker for the Tide but I’d put him in the middle and turn him loose.

Don Bell, CBS 3 – Gareon Conley. Very few teams are boxed into a corner (pun intended) like the Eagles. Because of the massive holes in their defensive backfield, Ohio State corner Garson Conley will be the pick. That’s if they don’t trade up…. stay tuned.

Bennett, Today’s 96.5 – Gareon Conley. Let’s sure up the back end of the defense with this talented kid from Ohio St. Conley would be a nice compliment to their free agent pick up, Patrick Robinson.