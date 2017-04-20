Joe Douglas: ‘Love For Football’ Is Most Important

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s not much you can say publicly seven days before the NFL Draft, understandably so.
Nevertheless, the Eagles’ vice president of personnel Joe Douglas and the executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman addressed the media on Thursday.
Related: Phillies Announce $14 Tickets In Honor Of Eagles’ Draft Pick
And predictably so, they were vague.
“We have a lot of scenarios we’ve been talking about the last couple of weeks,” Douglas said when asked about the Eagles’ 14th overall selection. “Probably about seven or eight scenarios.”
Related: Report: Joe Mixon Already Off Eagles’ Board
Douglas said the most important thing when evaluating players is to determine how much they love football.
“That should be on a t-shirt,” Roseman quipped.