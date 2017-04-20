Joe Douglas: ‘Love For Football’ Is Most Important

April 20, 2017 1:46 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s not much you can say publicly seven days before the NFL Draft, understandably so.

Nevertheless, the Eagles’ vice president of personnel Joe Douglas and the executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman addressed the media on Thursday.

Related: Phillies Announce $14 Tickets In Honor Of Eagles’ Draft Pick

And predictably so, they were vague.

“We have a lot of scenarios we’ve been talking about the last couple of weeks,” Douglas said when asked about the Eagles’ 14th overall selection. “Probably about seven or eight scenarios.”

Related: Report: Joe Mixon Already Off Eagles’ Board

Douglas said the most important thing when evaluating players is to determine how much they love football.

“That should be on a t-shirt,” Roseman quipped.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Videos
NFL Draft Guide

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia