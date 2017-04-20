Phillies Announce $14 Tickets In Honor Of Eagles’ Draft Pick

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are getting involved in the NFL Draft buzz surrounding Philadelphia.
For the team’s three-game homestand against the Marlins next (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday), the Phils will offer $14 tickets.
“Since [the Eagles are] drafting 14th, we’re going to offer $14 tickets for select sections in the stadium,” Phillies managing partner John S. Middleton announced on Thursday’s 94WIP Morning Show.
Middleton, a Haverford School graduate, is a lifelong Philly sports fan who says he used to sit in section EE at Franklin Field since 1961. He can’t help but get wrapped up in the excitement of next week’s NFL Draft on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway and actually had a second idea, but got shut down by the NFL.
“In addition to giving Eagles fans a discount, maybe we should hit [Cowboys, Redskins, Giants, and Patriots fans] with a surcharge,” Middleton said. “And I gotta tell you, [Eagles owner] Jeffrey [Lurie] loved the idea, but I’ve been told the second half of that idea may be viewed as inhospitable.”
The Phillies host the Marlins on Tuesday, April 25th and Wednesday, April 26th at 7:05pm, and then on Thursday, April 27th at 1:05pm.
You can listen to Middleton’s full interview on the 94WIP Morning Show here.