Mayock: Joe Mixon ‘Won’t Get Drafted’ If High School Incident Is True

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There is video of Joe Mixon punching a woman while in college at Oklahoma. Mixon was charged with a misdemeanor in October of 2014.

Now, an earlier incident involving the 20-year-old running back and first-round talent has surfaced.

According to Pro Football Talk, Anthony Hernandez alleges that Mixon punched his daughter while in high school.

“I know for a fact he threw my daughter to the ground and hit her,” Hernandez reportedly told PFT.com. “I went to the school and . . . they hid him in the office. He got no punishment.”

Speculation is the Eagles, who have a need at running back, may be interested in Mixon in next week’s draft.

“I wouldn’t touch Joe Mixon if I was a GM, just because of the 2014 video,” Top NFL analyst Mike Mayock said. “He’d be off of my board.”

Mixon tallied over 1,700 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns as a sophomore at Oklahoma, but Mayock says — if the alleged high school incident is true — the polarizing running will go undrafted.

“If he did it obviously, he’ll be off every board,” Mayock said. “But if there’s any legitimacy to this thing, he won’t get drafted.”