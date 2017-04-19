Eagles Fans Boo And The NFL Draft Will Get The Full Treatment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Grass grows. Birds fly. Waves pound the sand. And Philly fans boo.

It’s just the natural order of things.

“We are gonna boo no matter what. It’s Philly that’s just how it is but we’ll be happy, but even if it’s the best pick in the world we are gonna boo,” says Alejandro Santiago.

And when the commissioner steps to the mic?

“I know the fans and they should and better boo Roger Goodell like there is no tomorrow,” said WIP’s Hollis Thomas.

The entire nation will be watching the City of Brotherly Love. It’s a chance to turnover a new leaf.

After all, this town is known for having thrown snowballs at Santa Clause in 1968.

So, should fans be kind and gentle to the Cowboys, Giants and Washington, or should their division rivals get the full Philly treatment?

“I would expect Eagles fans to be Eagles fans, Philadelphia fans to be Philadelphia fans,” says WIP’s Ike Reese.

“Well, this is still competitive, you know, you start talking about Cowboys, Redskins and the Giants and stuff, there’s gonna be some booing,” said Eagles Hall of Famer Harold Carmichael.

“I love our fans and that they have everyone scared of ‘em, you should be scared when you roll down there, if you ain’t from here, don’t come here,” Thomas said.

“Oh, it’s gonna be madness, that’s why they don’t have things like that in Philly because it’s going to be absolute madness,” said Eagles fan. Joe Ricci.