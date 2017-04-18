Here’s A Map Of The 2017 NFL Draft Experience

April 18, 2017 3:34 PM
Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The NFL has released a map of the 2017 NFL Draft experience in Philadelphia.

nfl draft

(Photo credit: NFL)

Our friend Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation pointed out where BGN and 94WIP will be located.

You can check out some more photos of what the experience will look like here.

