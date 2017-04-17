10 NFL Events In Philly Throughout Draft Week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s going to be a wild week in the city of brotherly love, as the NFL Draft comes to town.

The first round begins on Thursday, April 27th, but the events will begin before then.

Here’s a look at 10 events the NFL is hosting around Philadelphia during the draft week.

Tuesday, April 25th

1. NFL Draft Community Kickoff (12:45 p.m.) at Starr Garden Park to celebrate the beginning of Draft Week

The NFL will host a flag football clinic for local students from General George A. McCall Elementary and Middle School after the event

Wednesday, April 26th

2. NFL Draft Prospects Shriners Hospital Visit (10:00 a.m.) – Draft prospects will spend with time pediatric patients and their families, who will play in a PLAY 60 obstacle course at Shriners Hospitals for Children

3. Character Playbook Philadelphia Launch, William Ziegler Elementary School (1:00 p.m.) – The NFL and United Way Worldwide will launch their digital course on how to maintain healthy relationships during middle school.

Thursday, April 27th

4. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Visit (11:00 a.m.) – A group of NFL players visit Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

5. Play Football Clinic, Play Football Field presented by Danimals, Benjamin Franklin Parkway (9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.) – A group of NFL Draft prospects will lead 100 local children in a youth football clinic

6. NFL PLAY 60 Clinics, Play Football Field presented by Danimals, Benjamin Franklin Parkway – Children from local schools and organizations will take part in private youth football clinics at the Play Football Field presented by Danimals April 27-29.

Local schools and organizations taking part in the private clinics include: Cook-Wissahickon School; Hamilton Disston Elementary School; Haverford School; Lewis Elkin Elementary School; Munoz-Marin Luis School; MVP360 Community Programs; Steppingstone Scholars

7. NFL PLAY 60 Zone presented by Danimals, Benjamin Franklin Parkway – An interactive area for young fans to be active with things like an obstacle course, a kids’ long snap, a QB challenge, an extra point kick, and more.

Friday, April 28th

8. Special Olympics Unified Flag Football Game and Skills Clinic, Play Football Field presented by Danimals, Benjamin Franklin Parkway (10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.) – Eagles players will lead skills and drills stations and serve as coaches for the game.

9. NFL Draft High School 7-on-7 Tournament (6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.) – Eight local high school teams will compete in a single elimination 7-on-7 tournament at South Philadelphia Supersite (2926 S. 10th St). Current Eagles WR Jordan Matthews and former Eagles WR Jason Avant will speak in between games.

Downingtown West High School

John Bartram High School

Malvern Preparatory School

Methacton High School

Simon Gratz High School

South Philadelphia High School

Joes Preparatory School

West Catholic Preparatory School

Saturday, April 29th

10. NFL Draft Family Football Clinic, Play Football Field presented by Danimals, Benjamin Franklin Parkway – This event will give local kids an opportunity to participate in a youth football clinic with USA Football coaches while their parents listen to football-themed discussion panels on topics ranging from the X’s and O’s of the game to health and safety, heat and hydration and strength and conditioning.

Participants will include Donovan McNabb’s parents Sam and Wilma, as well as former Eagles tackle and NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan.

