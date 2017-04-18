Howard Eskin: ‘I Am Seriously Considering A Run’ For Mayor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Howard Eskin, the 100th Mayor of Philadelphia. How does that sound?

“True. Yes, absolutely,” Eskin said when asked if he’s considering a run for mayor on Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “Here’s the issue in today’s world — people don’t want politicians anymore. People don’t want people that have to pay back people in politics. People don’t trust politicians anymore. And I’m not a politician and that’s what it comes down to. I want to make Philadelphia great again.

I really care about these guys and others but @PhillyMayor doesn't care about these people or others who are hurt and possibly lose jobs https://t.co/FVCHh7NMNs — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) April 12, 2017

“I am seriously considering a run.”

Eskin, 65, flirted with the idea during the 2015 election, but Jim Kenney won. Eskin has attacked Kenney, most recently, for his sugar tax.

Eskin doesn’t currently live in the confines of Philadelphia, as pointed out by 94WIP Morning Show co-host Al Morganti.

“All I need is a mailbox, Al,” Eskin joked.

“Here’s what I want. I don’t look at the negatives, I look at the positives,” Eskin continued. “They need somebody that cares about them. That’s all. That’s what I’m looking to do. People need someone to care about them. Not about themselves, not about their ego, about them. And I care about the people. I don’t owe any favors to anybody, I don’t owe anything to anybody and that’s what it comes down to.

“Philadelphia needs somebody like that to — honestly — to make Philadelphia great again.”

. @PhillyMayor tells us he cares about education and then closes a school for time fir his 3 day event https://t.co/H4TeOrmjPY — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) April 12, 2017

Angelo Cataldi admitted he would simply enjoy the entertainment factor of Eskin’s run for mayor.

“Howard, please do it because the entertainment of you running for mayor would be through the roof. It would be phenomenal Howard, please.”