Soda Tax Defies Predictions With $5.7M In Revenue To Date, City Officials Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Revenue from the first month of Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax has surprised city officials.

City officials are counting on $91 million a year from the soda tax, or about $7.5 million a month.

Finance Director Rob Dubow predicted collections would get off to a slow start and projected January revenue to just over $2 million.

But city officials say the numbers out this morning defy predictions, saying $5.7 million have been collected and expect more to come in over the next few days.

Fears of layoffs in the beverage industry are now growing as this 1.5 cent-per-ounce tax takes hold.

Supermarkets and distributors are reportedly considering layoffs.

Sources with Teamsters Local 830 tell CBS 3 layoffs are “imminent” and that some workers have seen their take-home pay drop by 50 to 75 percent because they’re moving less product.

Restaurants are feeling the pinch, too. Josh Kim, owner of Spot Gourmet Burger, says sugary drink sales at his shop have gone down about 10 to 15 percent.

“If you read the legislation, it’s bollocks,” says Kim. “This is just another example of this city mismanaging its dollars.”

However, Mayor Jim Kenney says the beverage industry, driven by greed, is misleading the public.

“It is fear mongering,” says Kenney. “This is them trying to hold onto their wealth. We are asking for a little bit of that money to educate poor kids.”

Kenney added, “These American Beverage Association guys making seven, eight figures a year are whining like little babies. I don’t have any sympathy for them.”

The Revenue Department has launched a monitoring campaign to assure distributors comply, with a beefed up collection and enforcement staff.

The one-and-a-half cent an ounce tax is to be used primarily for universal pre-K and debt service on bonds to pay for a city Rebuild program.