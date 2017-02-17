Mayor Kenney: Christie Is ‘Bitter With Nowhere To Go’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Over the past month, New Jersey governor Chris Christie has attacked Philadelphia sports on two separate occasions.

Most recently, on Wednesday night, Christie said Phillies fans are an “angry, bitter fan base and it’s not safe for civilized people to go to Citizens Bank Park if you want to root for the other team.”

Philadelphia mayor Jim Kenney responded to Christie’s comments on Friday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

“You’re gonna think this is strange for me to say this, but I kind of feel sorry for the guy,” Kenney told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show. “He’s got the biggest L on his forehead of anybody in the country. He’s the most unpopular mayor of the state of New Jersey in history. He threw all of his people under the bus after he shut the bridge down, he’s gonna send some of those guys to jail. He ran for president for one hot mess minute and then when that was over he was moonlighting [Donald] Trump thinking he was going to get a big job but forget that he put Jared Kushner’s father in jail so he wasn’t going to become an attorney general.

“And now I think he’s just bitter and has got nowhere to go. Who’s gonna hire him? He can’t get elected anything ever again and what corporation would ever take him on based on the all nasty things he said and the confrontations he created. I just think he’s just done.”

In January, Christie called Eagles fans “generally angry, awful people.” Kenney admits that Lincoln Financial Field can be a bit unruly at times, but not Citizens Bank Park.

“I see nuns. I see World War II vets. Vietnam Vets,” Kenney said of the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park. “People taking box scores. I mean we’re not bitter under the all-star game. April, May, and June everybody is happy. Baseball, it’s back. Everybody is having fun.

“Eagles fans can be bitter at times because it’s been since 1960, but we [Phillies] were 2008 [World Series champs]. That’s not that long ago. I don’t think we’re bitter at all. I think it’s a great atmosphere down there. The Phillies are a great organization, they’re very much involved in the community. Our fans are really good people from around the region.

“Bullies always lose and he’s a bully.”