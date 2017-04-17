Draft Rumors: Christian McCaffrey Receives Guarantee From Team In Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re 10 days away from the start of this year’s NFL Draft. So what does that mean?
It’s rumors galore time.
The latest take-it-with-a-grain-of-salt NFL Draft rumor, is a Christian McCaffrey guarantee.
According to draftanalyst.com, McCaffrey received a guarantee from a team selecting in the teens, which raises eyebrows for Eagles fans.
“The team has guaranteed McCaffrey they will select him if he’s still available when they are called to the podium,” according to the report.
The 5’11, 203-pound versatile running back has been linked to the Eagles — who own the 14th pick — early and often.
Over the weekend, Pro Football Talk reported McCaffrey has declined to privately workout for NFL teams.
Last week, 94WIP’s Ike Reese made the case for why the Eagles should draft McCaffrey.
On Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show, NFL draft analyst Charles Davis called McCaffrey the draft’s best route runner — including receivers and tight ends.
