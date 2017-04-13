Ike Reese Locked In On Christian McCaffrey For Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Everybody has a guy.

Every year, as the NFL Draft nears, fans and analysts latch onto “their guy” for their team. Well, we’re exactly two weeks away from the NFL Draft in Philly and 94WIP’s Ike Reese already has his guy.

Related: Brandon Graham’s Take On What Eagles Should Do In Round 1

The former Eagles linebacker is hitching his wagon to Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, who is flying up draft boards.

My main concern going into this draft, McCaffrey has become the #1 RB on a lot of draft boards!!! 😳😩🙏🏿 #WillHeBeThereForMyBirds 🦅 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) April 13, 2017

“I’ve got a feeling they’re going offense and if they’re going offense, running back is where they’re going,” Reese said on Wednesday’s 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show.

Listen: Ike Reese and Chris Carlin on Christian McCaffrey

Reese’s co-host Chris Carlin asked the ex-Eagles linebackers if he believes Christian McCaffrey is a special player.

“There’s no doubt in my mind,” Reese said on Tuesday. “There’s no doubt in my mind.”

What if McCaffrey is gone when the Eagles pick at 14 overall? Well, Reese would just take a different explosive running back, in Dalvin Cook.

Related: Dalvin Cook: Eagles Have ‘Been Showing Heavy Interest In Me’

If McCaffrey is gone before we pick at 14, I'm taking Dalvin Cook!!! #ExplosivePlayers #FlyEaglesFly 🦅 — Ike Reese (@Ike58Reese) April 13, 2017

The Eagles have eight overall picks in the NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 27th.

Full Eagles Draft Coverage Here