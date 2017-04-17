NFL Draft Analyst: Christian McCaffrey ‘Best Route Runner’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Corey Davis, Mike Williams, John Ross, O.J. Howard. There are plenty of amazing pass catchers in this year’s NFL Draft.

But who is the best route runner?

According to NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis, the answer is a running back.

“I think he’s the best route runner in the draft and I include all wide receivers, tight ends, h-backs, whatever you wanna pick,” Davis told Joe DeCamara and former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie on Monday’s 94WIP Midday Show.

Listen: Charles Davis on the 94WIP Midday Show

“I think he’s the best route runner in the draft. The way he caught the ball in the combine, was so scary good.”

Davis believes Sean Payton and the Saints, who pick 11th overall (three spots ahead of the Eagles at 14), might be interested in the Stanford RB.

“I think he’s the most complete back in the draft,” Davis said of McCaffrey. “The way we run the ball in the NFL now — there are less Jon’s running around in front of people that clear the way. And you have to find your own way, so we do it more of a space game. And that’s what Christian does as well as anyone in this draft, at worst. I think better than most in this draft. Plus he catches the ball.”