Eagles Sign Former PSU QB Matt McGloin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have signed quarterback Matt McGloin to a one-year deal, the team announced on Monday.
McGloin, 27, is a Scranton, PA native and former Penn State quarterback.
McGloin, undrafted in 2013, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Raiders. McGloin has thrown for 1,868 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 13 career games.
This comes on the same day the Eagles have announced Paul Lancaster as the team’s director of player engagement. Prior to joining the Bills in 2001, Lancaster worked at Penn State.