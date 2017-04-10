Eagles Hire Paul Lancaster As Director Of Player Engagement

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles have hired Paul Lancaster as the team’s director of player engagement.
Lancaster will serve as a “mentor and resource” for Eagles players off of the field.
“He will be responsible for building and maintaining relationships and promoting high standards of professionalism to help ensure success during and beyond their years in the NFL,” the Eagles announced in a press release on Monday.
Lancaster spent the last 16 seasons with the Buffalo Bills.
Prior to joining the Bills in 2001, Lancaster worked at Penn State University and California University of Pennsylvania. Lancaster is a Brownsville, PA, native and earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in counseling from California (PA), where he also played basketball.
