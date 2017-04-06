Uber Offering $2.15 Rides For Phillies Home Opener

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You can now get to and from the Phillies home opener in a car for less than $5 thanks to Uber.

The Phillies and Uber have partnered to provide fans with convenient and affordable rides to and from all home games, making Uber the team’s official rideshare partner.

A uberPOOL will cost you just $2.15 to and from the ballpark for Friday’s home opener against the Nationals at 3:05 p.m.

“Thanks to Uber, fans have another great option to get to the ballpark on Opening Day,” said Phillies Senior Vice President, Marketing and Advertising Sales, David Buck. “The $2.15 uberPOOL is an affordable and easy way to get to all the fan-festivities that surround our first home game of the season.”

Also, an Uber driver with the highest star rating will have the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at an All Star Driver Phillies Event.