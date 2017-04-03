Phillies 2017 Promo Video

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies open the 2017 season today in Cincinnati against the Reds at 4:10pm.
Vegas has their win total set around 73.5 games, while fans are a tad bit more optimistic.
Veteran newcomers Howie Kendrick, Michael Saunders, and Clay Buchholz will hopefully help the youngsters, as guys like Maikel Franco and Tommy Joseph look to make that jump.
John Kruk will join the TV broadcast crew.
