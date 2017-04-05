Pete Mackanin Got ‘Choked Up’ When Telling Brock Stassi He Made It

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The best Phillies story of Spring Training this year was Brock Stassi making the team.

The 27-year-old 33rd round pick was brought to tears when he was told he made the big leagues. Phillies manager Pete Mackanin talked about the heart-warming story from his perspective on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show.

“I thought about how I was either going to joke with him or kind of mislead him and I said, ‘You know what? This is too important.’ I thought about different scenarios and I just decided to ask him what number he wanted in Philadelphia,” Mackanin said on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“To be honest with you, I got a little choked up myself when I told him because it was such a great story,” Mackanin continued. “I’ve sent up, as a Triple-A manager, I’ve sent guys to the big leagues. It was always the best part of the job. But that was special.”

Stassi immediately thanked the scout, Joey Davis, who saw something in him.

“He’s a great guy,” Mackanin said of Stassi. “He carries himself like a true professional.”