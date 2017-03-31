Brock Stassi Holds Back Tears After Making Phillies Opening Day Roster

March 31, 2017 7:56 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brock James Stassi was the 1,021st overall pick (33rd round) of the Phillies in 2011.

Six years later, the 27-year-old first baseman was called into manager Pete Mackanin’s office to be told he made the Opening Day roster.

“My scout Joey Davis drafted me 33rd round,” Stassi said Thursday holding back tears. “He saw something in me and I’m so thankful, thankful.

“Special moment, don’t really have words to describe it right now. I mean dream. Dream come true, I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Stassi is 19 for 57 during Spring Training (.333) with six homers and 17 RBI’s. Stassi’s OPS this Spring is 1.099.

Stassi called his parents to tell them the good news, but unfortunately they didn’t pick up.

“They’re at work,” Stassi said. “Working. They’ll be there Monday.”

The Phillies finish up their Spring Training schedule on Friday against the Rays before opening the regular season on Monday in Cincinnati against the Reds (4:10 p.m.).

