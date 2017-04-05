Mutter Institute Starts Crowdfunding Campaign To Analyze Historic Human Remains Found In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The story of the surprise discovery of human remains at a construction site on Arch Street in Old City didn’t end with their removal. A crowdfunding campaign is underway to cover the costs of storage and testing of the bones.

Around 77 coffins were discovered, along with what Mutter Institute Director Anna Dhody calls “unassociated remains.”

“We have over 30 boxes filled with loose bones,” he said.

The burials likely date from the early 1700’s to the mid 1800’s. Dhody says the bones will be analyzed to learn how these people lived, and died. But the research won’t end there.

“Coffin architecture, and there are artifacts associated with it,” he said. “There’s some pottery, there’s some leather, clothing goods. The geneology. I think that there are people in Philadelphia now who are the direct descendants of the people who are buried there.”

Dhody says the men, women and children laid to rest at the First Baptist Church burial ground still have tales to tell.

“1707 is the date the church was formed, and so these are some of our earliest Philadelphians,” he said. “And their lives and their deaths are reflected in their bones.”

Like what their diets were like, what injuries or diseases they may have had.

“They might even be able to tell us what they did for a living,” Dohoby explained, “because sometimes, when you do very strenuous labor, it leaves a mark on the bones.”

They’ll need time, and have to bring in experts, which takes money. The initial fundraising goal is $20,000, and Dhody says no amount is too small.

“Even if they give $5, $20, everything counts. And every single dollar will go toward this project.”

“We really want to involve, and get people passionate about this project,” he said, “and then keep them informed as we move forward step by step.”

