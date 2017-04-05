Philly Ranks Second Among Cities With Longest Commute Times, Data Shows

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For many people, the drive to and from work is the most grueling part of the day. And Philadelphia commuters have the second-longest commute times in the country.

The average Philadelphia commuter spends more than 31 minutes behind the wheel.

READ: Study: Distracted Driving More Than Triples Risk Of Crash

That’s according to the most recent data available from the U.S. Census Bureau that Auto Accessories Garage compiled into an interactive map showing a list of the country’s most difficult commute cities. The map allows drivers to compare their travel time with people in other parts of the country.

Want to shorten your commute? Move to Omaha. But avoid the windy city. Chicago has the longest commute time at just over 32 minutes.