Study: Distracted Driving More Than Triples Risk Of Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study finds texting or even talking on the phone and driving more than triples the risk of being in a crash.
The company Cambridge Mobile Telematics collected smartphone data from hundreds of thousands of drivers.
They found phone distraction occurred in 52 percent of all trips that ended in a crash. They also found drivers used the phone for an average of more than two minutes before an accident.
Ken Kolosh with the National Safety Council says, “Every age group is increasingly texting. We even see measurable percentages of drivers over 70. We have to make it okay not to be connected 24 hours a day 7 days a week.”
Research shows putting down the phone while behind the wheel can save lives.