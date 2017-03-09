Coffins Discovered At Construction Site In Old City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Several graves have been uncovered at a construction site in Old City, Philadelphia.
The coffins are being dug up on Arch Street near the Betsy Ross house between 2nd and 3rd Streets.
CBS 3 is told the construction site used to be a cemetery for a neighboring church.
It’s not clear how many graves are there, and workers have been told not to speak.
Chopper 3 was over the scene and workers could be seen digging up multiple coffins.
They were also seen sifting through dirt and putting items into gallon-sized Ziploc bags, though it’s unclear what the items were.
CBS 3’s Anita Oh is told a 12 to 13 story apartment complex is going to be built at the site.
Contractors on site are currently working to put up fencing.
They have declined comment.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for more on this developing story.