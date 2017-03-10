NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Exclusive: Tour Of Forensics Lab Housing 1700s Remains Found At Construction Site

March 10, 2017 6:10 PM By David Spunt
Filed Under: Human Remains, Philadelphia, Rutgers University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Archaeology crews from Rutgers University were out again at the recently discovered burial site in Old City Friday, despite the snow and poor weather conditions.

They were there to recover human bones and wooden coffins, possibly dating back to the early 1700s.

In many cases the coffins are in such bad shape that crews are recovering only skeletons, many of which are in near perfect condition. One had a full head of hair. Moran calls the preservation remarkable.

“Some of the work is just not possible. It’s just too muddy,” said Kimberlee Moran, a forensic archaeologist with Rutgers University. “Normally I’m dealing with murder investigations and people that have only been dead at most a couple of years to get work with bones a couple of centuries old is really exciting.”

Dozens Of Coffins Discovered At Construction Site In Old City

Moran gave Eyewitness News an exclusive tour of her lab in Camden where she’ll join other experts to learn more about the remains.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

 

More from David Spunt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

DIY St. Patrick’s Day Party Guide
A Taste Of Philly Wine Week
Philly Flower Show Undergoing Final Preps

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia