Sheriff’s Office: Woman Attacks Man With Hammer Because She’s ‘Sick Of Fancy White People’

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman is accused of attacking a man with a hammer at a Virginia gas station.

According to CBS Richmond affiliate WTVR-TV, the man and his wife claim the woman said she was “sick of fancy white people” during the alleged attack.

Bob told WTVR that he and his wife had stopped at the Carmel Church Exxon gas station in Caroline County Saturday morning while driving back home from Florida to Massachusetts in their Porsche while hauling a boat. Bob said the woman began screaming at him while he was pumping gas.

“This lady was a couple pumps over and talking to me and yelling at somebody about having a message for her. I had no idea what she was talking about,” he told WTVR. “I was coming around the side of the car and next thing I know a car blocks me in. She comes out of her car gets in my face and yelling at me about some sort of message I got for her.”

Bob explained that the alleged female attacker grabbed a hammer while threatening to put a hole in his “fancy boat.”

“She actually took a hammer and she hit his vehicle and the boat,” Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa told WTVR. “She actually clawed him. He took her down to the ground to prevent her from doing any more damage.”

Bob said the hammer broke during the altercation.

“I let her go and she grabbed the hammer again and hit the boat again,” Bob said to WTVR. “[The hammer] broke. That’s when she figured out she better get out of there because she didn’t have a weapon anymore.”

A witness took a photo of the woman’s car during the incident. Through the photo, authorities identified the woman as 26-year-old Angela Jones of Newark, New Jersey.

Bob’s wife was in the gas station restroom when the incident happened. When she returned, the woman allegedly spit in her face.

“There were some racial slurs directed at her, at which time the accused spit in her face,” Lippa told WTVR. “According to the victim, there were racial slurs that were yelled at her before she spit at her and that’s what we’re looking into as far as it being a hate crime.”

“I have no idea why she started going after us, but I guess she thought we were some rich people,” Bob told WTVR.

The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office contacted the New Jersey State Police in an effort to find Jones.

Once in custody, Jones will be charged with malicious wounding, assault, and destruction of property.