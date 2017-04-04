Cops: Man Threatens To Set 7-Eleven Employee On Fire During Robbery

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police say a suspect claiming to have a cup of gasoline threatened to set a 7-Eleven employee on fire during a robbery.
Authorities say around 2 a.m. on March 31, the suspect entered the store on the 1700 block of South Street in Philadelphia and ordered a pack of cigarettes.
When the employee retrieved the cigarettes, police say the suspect stated he had a cup of gasoline and if the worker did not give him money, he would set him on fire.
Police say the employee placed $20 from the cash register on the counter and the suspect snatched it and fled the scene.
Authorities describe the suspect as a black male, 55 to 60 years old, 5’4”- 5’6” tall, 175 pounds with a mustache and a beard. He was wearing glasses with silver-colored frames, one orange and one dark-colored glove, dark-colored pants, a light-colored shirt and a gray hat.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact South Detective Division: 215-686-3013/3014