U.S. Attorney General Orders Deep Look Of Justice Department’s Role In Police Reform

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a full review of the Justice Department’s role in police reforms across the country.

Would that mean a rollback of reforms implemented in Philadelphia?

A sweeping Justice Department review was talked about at a meeting a few weeks ago between Attorney General Jeff Sessions and several police chiefs from across the country, including Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross.

“The Attorney General, I think, has some concerns of his own. Some of which we share, some that we don’t,” said Commissioner Ross.

Under the Obama administration, the Justice Department reviewed the rise of police involved shootings in Philadelphia and earlier this year, officials said Philly PD was making great progress on recommended reforms.

Ross says he wants to keep the department on that track.

“We’re not going to go backwards. If the reins get loosened that’s not something we’re interested in. We’re going to continue to do what we’ve had some success with.”

One of the Trump administration’s concerns is reforms made, because of a small number of cops doing the wrong thing, have a negative impact on the majority of officers who get it right.