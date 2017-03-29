NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Police Arrest 14-Year-Old After Rock Thrown Through Synagogue’s Window

March 29, 2017 5:37 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have made an arrest in the vandalism of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai synagogue in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News the suspect is a 14-year-old boy.

There is no word on what charges he may face or if police are looking for other suspects.

Northeast Philadelphia Synagogue Is Restored Following Trend Of Vandalism

Over the weekend, police say a rock was thrown through a stained-glass window at the synagogue on Tyson Avenue.

It was the third incident since December.

