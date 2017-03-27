Police: Baseball-Sized Stone Thrown Through Synagogue’s Window

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating after a synagogue was vandalized in Northeast Philadelphia Monday morning.
Police say a maintenance worker at Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai found a baseball-sized stone thrown through the side window.
No injuries were reported.
The Tacony-area synagogue has been the target of several acts of vandalism since December.
Police are investigating the incident.