Northeast Philadelphia Synagogue Is Restored Following Trend Of Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Northeast Philadelphia synagogue that has been the target of several acts of vandalism over the past few months is starting to bounce back.
Since December, Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai has been the target of several acts of vandalism. Now that the Tacony-area synagogue has been restored, synagogue president Malcolm Adler explains they’re hosting a Shabbat service of appreciation.
“To have a service where we show our appreciation to everyone out there in the community that has helped us through all this — emotionally and financially.”
In addition to the repairs, the synagogue also received enough donations to install security cameras.
“Even though we had rocks thrown through the window, we’re able to bounce back and the community is supporting us. Big time!”
And Rabbi Robyn Frisch said something good has come out of something bad.
“While something came in and shattered our window, I feel like a lot of people who never knew we were here have now peered inside of our window and we’ve peered out and made these tremendous connections with the community.”