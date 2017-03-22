Sixers Announce Joel Embiid To Have Surgery On Left Knee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be undergoing the knife once again.
The Sixers announced that Embiid will have to have surgery on his left knee to repair a torn meniscus.
Joel Embiid ‘Out Indefinitely’ With Swelling In Knee
Embiid to undergo surgery on meniscus in left knee in coming days. Additional details to be announced upon completion of procedure,” the Sixers tweeted.
Embiid has not played since Jan. 27. The Sixers did not reveal he was suffering from a meniscus tear until Feb. 13.
Embiid hyperextended his knee on Jan. 20, but played one week later.
Draymond Green: Joel Embiid Can Be ‘Really Good’
Embiid missed the first two seasons after recovering from foot surgery.
Embiid, 22, averaged 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 2.5 blocks in 25.4 minutes per game over 31 games this season.