SEPTA Working To Restore Normal Service Following Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA is hoping for a return to full service for the Wednesday morning commute after the big service impact, due to the changing precipitation.

SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knueppel says the storm’s sleet and freezing rain are messing with the system more than snow total accumulations. Knueppel says slippery roads, icing of overhead wires and third rails were the culprits.

Due to deteriorating road conditions, SEPTA temporarily suspended service on all bus routes, with the exception of priority routes – 25 in the city and nine in the suburbs – most of which cover primary roads that city crews or other municipalities plow. Many of them also feed into the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.

You can count on Market-Frankford and Broad Street Line service – the transit agency’s two busiest routes – as Knueppel says, they are your best bets for travel.

SEPTA has personnel at bus depots and rail yards to tend to any equipment concerns, while track inspectors and maintenance crews, signal maintainers and power crews are in the field.

And, it has high-velocity snow blowers and brining equipment to combat snowy and icy conditions.

Regional Rail service, which is operating on a Saturday schedule, is experiencing delays.

The Cynwyd Line is not operating, and drifting snow caused SEPTA to suspend service on the Norristown High Speed Line. Trolley service on SEPTA’s Routes 101 and 102 Trolleys are also suspended.

For service updates, visit septa.org or follow @SEPTA on Twitter.