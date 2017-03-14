Mixed Bag For SEPTA Regional Rails During Winter Storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA Regional Rails are having mixed luck operating on a Saturday schedule.

Most were able to stick pretty closely to the limited schedule, but some trains had delays of up to 45 minutes.

SEPTA hopes the curtailed service will help get things back to normal Wednesday.

Anne waited in the stinging sleet at the Wynnewood Station.

“I’m a nurse. We don’t really have a choice. We need to try to get to work,” she said.

The Paoli-Thorndale Line was a good option for her, as it stuck close to schedule through the morning rush, as did more than 60 percent of the lines. Though trains were fewer and shorter, there were also fewer riders, which SEPTA General Manager Jeff Knuebbel says was part of the equation.

“Not encouraging all those riders to come in and we can clean our parking lots better, so we take one day out. It helps us get ready for Wednesday,” said Knuebbel.

Riders were patient while the snow and sleet was falling.

“It snows every year, so you sort of expect this to happen,” one rider said.

But Knuebbel knows they’ll be less forgiving once the storm is over.

“This is something we don’t like to do but it’s best for safety, people, all things considered,” he said.