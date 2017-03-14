Winter Storm Causing Treacherous Roadways Across The Region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The winter storm is causing dangerous road conditions across the area Tuesday morning.
The New Jersey Turnpike is seeing lots of jackknifed tractor trailers and downed trees due to the storm.
New Jersey Turnpike southbound is closed past Route 73 (alternate routes I-295 or Route 38); the right lane is blocked on New Jersey Turnpike past Route 168; and New Jersey Turnpike southbound is closed before Route 322 (alternate routes I-295 or Route 130).
On the Schuylkill eastbound ramp to the Blue Route southbound, a SEPTA bus spun out of control which is causing a traffic backup and a single file lane.
Pennsylvania announced it is restricting all trucks from Interstate 84.
Pennsylvania is leaving the Interstate 81 corridor open to trucks, but advises truckers that they should consider taking steps to find parking and delay moving to the New York border, where the ban is implemented.
The new restriction is on top of already imposed restrictions on interstates in central and eastern Pennsylvania. Speed limits are reduced to 45 mph and the affected interstates are closed to tandem trailers, empty trailers, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and towed trailers.
Visibility is also an issue while driving during the storm.
