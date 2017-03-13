Report: Bennie Logan Signs With Chiefs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bennie Logan is headed to Kansas City.
The Eagles were unable to retain the 27-year-old defensive tackle due to their limited cap space situation after multiple signings, and Logan has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.
Logan was the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013 and had a solid four seasons in Philadelphia, recording 163 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 59 games. Logan was consistently stout against the run.
Logan was known for his vibrant and engaging personality, quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Philadelphia.