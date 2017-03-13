Winter Storm Warning: Tracking The Storm | School ClosingsCode Blues, Snow Emergencies Issued | Commuter Alerts | Airlines  |  Latest Forecast | Radar Traffic | Emergency Numbers  | #CBS3Snow

Report: Bennie Logan Signs With Chiefs

March 13, 2017 3:48 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bennie Logan is headed to Kansas City.

The Eagles were unable to retain the 27-year-old defensive tackle due to their limited cap space situation after multiple signings, and Logan has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

Logan was the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013 and had a solid four seasons in Philadelphia, recording 163 combined tackles and 5.5 sacks in 59 games. Logan was consistently stout against the run.

Logan was known for his vibrant and engaging personality, quickly becoming a fan-favorite in Philadelphia.

